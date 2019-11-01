Massive Leeds United centenary mural painted on house near Elland Road

The striking painting stretches across two end of terraces on Tilbury Mount in Holbeck, near the footbridge for the M621.

Artist and lifelong Leeds fan, Shane Green, from Otley, said the area was a "special location" as most fans will see it as they walk to the hallowed ground of Elland Road on match days.

The 54-year-old told the YEP: "It's a very special location.

"Usually, it's a quiet little spot but come match day they'll be hundreds of people walking past.

"I was born about a mile away from here so it's sentimental as well as a great location - you can see it from everywhere - you can pretty much see it from Elland Road."

It was one of these walks to watch the Whites play at home that inspired Shane to create the mural.

The dad-of-two said: "I, and many Leeds fans, walk past this house towards Elland Road every other week.

"I was on my way to a match at towards the end of summer and I just said to my mates 'they could do with a Leeds mural there.'

"They told me to 'get on with it then' so the next chance I got - I did."

Shane, who is the head of the art department at Prince Henry's Grammar School, painted the entire mural during the October half-term holiday.

He started working on the mural in the morning of Monday, October 28, staying late into the night to get it done.

The community rallied around in support, offering him cups of tea to keep him warm and stopping their cars to take photos.

After five days of hard work, Shane finally completed the vast artwork at midnight on Thursday 31.

"It's my first day off the scaffolding but so worth it," he laughed.

The completed mural covers two storeys, with a huge Leeds United badge taking centre stage.

It is flanked by the dates 1919-2019 to mark the centenary, and surrounded by sharp yellow diagonal lines pointing upwards, something Mr Green says represents the club going onwards and upwards.

Shane said: "Being a lifelong Leeds fan, I wanted to do something to celebrate the legacy of the centenary.

"I'm not making any money from this. The scaffolding was free, the paint was free and I've given my time for free.

"For me, it's just all about giving back to the fans.

"I think people are going to love it. Everyone loves Leeds so I can imagine people stopping and taking pictures, maybe even taking some selfies.

"This mural is a gift to the fans and to Hunslet."