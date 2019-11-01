Marcelo Bielsa talks up "dynamic" Robbie Gotts as wait for Leeds United debut goes on

Leeds United academy product Robbie Gotts in action at Tadcaster Albion.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he has "never seen a player play with such dynamic" as Whites youngster Robbie Gotts.

The Thorp Arch academy graduate has been on the fringes of the Whites first team squad under the Argentine having impressed for the club's Under-23s side in recent months.

Gotts has been named on Bielsa's bench 25 times so far since the 64-year-old arrived at the club but is yet to be handed his senior debut at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old was a key member of Carlos Corberan's Professional Development League title-winning side last season as he converted from right-back into a midfielder.

Bielsa, though, has talked up the youngster and revealed where he believes his best position to be as his wait for a Leeds debut continues.

"He’s a number eight," Bielsa said. "A midfielder, he is not offensive and not defensive, he's a number eight.

"I have never seen a player play with such a dynamic. He's a player with skills. In his position I have played [Adam] Forshaw, [Mateusz] Klich, [Jamie] Shackleton and [Stuart] Dallas.

"There is tough competition in this position, but everybody in the team respects him, especially his team-mates, as we do.

"Also, it’s true he didn’t have games yet. He showed he deserved to play in the first team.