Marcelo Bielsa reveals Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah will be assessed on a weekly basis

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah will be assessed on a weekly basis.

The 20-year-old forward picked up a lower abdominal injury less that 24 hours before he was due to make his first Championship start of the campaign last week.

Nketiah fell unwell following training ahead of the victory over Queens Park Rangers and was assessed on Friday evening in hospital.

Bielsa has now revealed that United's medical staff are refusing to put a long-term time frame on his return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's the same that we said before," Bielsa revealed.

"He's injured in his abdominal. Week to week we will see how long it takes to recover. For now it's one week, then we will assess in another week to see how he progresses.

"In the next seven days the medical staff will see how it goes. He is not training at the moment."

The Whites boss also confirmed that left-back Barry Douglas will be fit for this weekend's clash with Blackburn Rovers while Gjanni Alioski (side) will remain sidelined.