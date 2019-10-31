Marcelo Bielsa reveals injury doubts over trio for QPR clash with Pablo Hernandez passed fit

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez available for QPR clash. (Getty)

Bielsa's side welcome Mark Warburton's outfit to West Yorkshire in league action with United sat third in the table just two points behind early pacesetters West Bromwich Albion.

Pablo Hernandez has once again been passed fit having missed over a month of action for the club.

The Spaniard picked up a calf problem in late September against Derby County which left him in the treatment room before injuring his hamstring during an Under-23s fixture as he stepped up his return.

Bielsa has now revealed that three others in his senior squad are struggling with knocks ahead of Saturday's Championship showdown with the Rs in LS11.

Patrick Bamford has an ankle issue which he picked up during last weekend's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday while defensive duo Gjanni Alioski and Barry Douglas are also doubtful.

Alioski has a problem in his side while Douglas has been recovering from a knee issue which saw him miss the trip to Hillsborough.

"Pablo Hernandez is good," Bielsa said.

"Bamford has a little problem in the ankle. Alioski and Douglas have problems as well. Alioski has an issue in the side and Douglas in the knee.

Asked about the impact Hernandez could have on his side upon his return, he said: "Pablo is a player when he isn't there we miss him a lot.

"With Pablo if he had played against Sheffield it doesn't mean we would have won because he was playing but Pablo of course gives a lot of contribution in every match."

Midfielder Adam Forshaw is the only certainty to miss this weekend's game as he remains sidelined with a hip injury that has seen him ruled out in recent weeks.

Though there is positive news for United's head coach in the form of club captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Jamie Shackleton who are both back and available for selection.