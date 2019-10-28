Marcelo Bielsa provides Barry Douglas update after defender misses Sheffield Wednesday clash

Douglas failed to make the match-day 18 for Saturday's clash at Hillsborough with skipper Liam Cooper replacing Douglas on the bench as part of the only change to the match-day squad as Cooper returned from a groin injury.

Douglas started Leeds' first three league games this season at left back but only four more outings from the bench have followed with Gjanni Alioski currently occupying the left back or left wing back slot.