Marcelo Bielsa explains how 'dynamic' Leeds United ace Mateusz Klich can reach last season's levels

BUSY: Leeds United's Poland international midfielder Mateusz Klich. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Klich played 59 games last season, starting every single one of United’s 46 league games and both legs of the Championship play-offs semi-finals against Derby County, in addition to two outings from the bench in EFL Cup ties and nine outings with Poland.

The midfielder netted 10 goals for the Whites and once for Poland, who have again called on the 29-year-old’s services for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away at Israel and at home to Slovenia.

Klich has already made 19 appearances this term, starting every Whites league game. The midfielder has so far produced one goal and one assist for Leeds this term, but head coach Bielsa is anticipating improvement as the season progresses.

“Klich is a dynamic player,” said Bielsa.

“He is a player that creates danger because he appears in space nobody expects him to appear in.

“Normally he is a player who builds the offensive play, as in passes. He is a very, very good player for combined play.

“When he is at his best level he has a very high physical performance. Physically he has been one of our three best players – (Stuart) Dallas, (Gjanni) Alioski and him. But the last season for him was very hard.

“He always played for Poland and with us, and he never missed training as he is a very serious player. So in this moment of the season, he is arriving to get at his best level. He is not a goal-scorer.

“He arrives more in the side of the pitch and also in front of the box he has a lot of pressing there. But he does not arrive a lot inside the box.