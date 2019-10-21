Marcelo Bielsa on the discipline he demands from his Leeds United players and how it's easier said than done

Gjanni Alioski is the only Leeds player to have taken four yellow cards this season (Pic: PA)

The Leeds United head coach demands a lot from his players when they're out on the pitch. What he asks of them when it comes to officiating might be just as hard to execute as their intense pressing of the opposition and the speed at which they move the ball.

"I always say to the players that we have to avoid fouling, try to accept all the decisions or mistakes of the referees, even if we think it is good or bad," he said.

"They have to let the referee decide as he interprets the situation.

"We have to adapt to the referee's decision.

"We don't have to talk with the opponent or show bad behaviour away from the play."

Bielsa's repeated warnings to his side about their discipline has paid off, to a degree.

This season so far they've picked up 17 bookings and a red card that was subsequently rescinded, giving them a disciplinary record better than 17 of their Championship rivals.

Of this season's Whites squad, only Gjanni Alioski has reached four yellow cards to date.

The North Macedonian international picked up that fourth caution on Saturday for his protestations to referee Rob Jones, who had penalised Alioski for a foul.

Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips have taken three yellows apiece, with a gaggle of team-mates sitting in a single booking to date.

Bielsa, himself the recipient of yellow cards this season in the Leeds technical area, acknowledges that being on your best behaviour isn't the easiest thing to achieve in football.

But he believes a team should run out across the white line with good intentions.

"I know that it is easy to say that if you're not playing.

"After, players have a lot of difficulty in acting like that.

"I think that acting with good behaviour, good intentions, is always positive, when you play like that.