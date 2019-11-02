Marcelo Bielsa delighted to see Leeds United dissipate the Elland Road nerves with comfortable win over QPR

Jack Harrison celebrating Leeds' second goal (Pic: Getty)

The Argentine head coach was delighted to see Jack Harrison stroke the ball past Liam Kelly to make life more comfortable going into the final minutes.

Harrison, who impressed his boss with his overall performance, had earlier provided the pass for Tyler Roberts to open the scoring.

Bielsa was content with what he saw from all his players.

"It was a great match in attack and defence, collectively and individually," he said.

Leeds' high press gave the R's no time on the ball and forced the visitors to go long, but a three-man back line continually won their battles to keep the hosts on the front foot and in possession.

Patrick Bamford was integral to the press, but wasn't initially in Bielsa's plans for the starting XI having missed a training session earlier in the week through a slight knock.

Eddie Nketiah was due to begin the match up front for Leeds, yet suffered an abdominal injury yesterday afternoon in training.

Jack Harrison making it 2-0 at Elland Road (Pic: Getty)

"[Bamford] is responsible for that, the centre forward is the player who leads the press. If he doesn't do well, it is difficult to press well.

"Last night after training [Nketiah] had a pain in his abdomen and it didn't allow him to participate today.

"At this moment we don't know how serious it is.

"Eddie was going to play today from the beginning.

"It wasn't difficult [to adapt on short notice] because the team that has played today was similar to before. Obviously we played with [Liam] Cooper for [Gaetano] Berardi and Tyler [Roberts] for [Gjanni] Alioski but the structure of the team didn't change.

"The number nine he knows how to play in this position. Bamford and Nketiah can play in this position without problems."

The absence of Alioski meant a first start for Roberts and he was key to a more potent looking Leeds attack.

Bielsa said: "Tyler gave us an option in the offensive play. He is a player who has different characteristics to [Mateusz] Klich. We developed better inside play with him."

Roberts' first goal put Leeds on their way to victory and Harrison's sealed the three points.

When he beat Kelly with seven minutes remaining it not only gave Leeds their first two-goal haul since 15th September, it capped a fine individual display from the on-loan Manchester City winger.

"He put in a lot of effort. He played in the left side as a full-back, as a midfielder and a winger. He attacked and defended well, scored the second, set up the first, ran in the corridor a lot in attack and defence.

"For all of us, [the second goal] made us happy. We were more calm and if we were winning by one goal and had five minutes left, everyone is nervous in the stadium. We hope that match to match we don't have more of this feeling in the stadium. We want to try to pass these kind of matches where we are winning 1-0 with more calm."