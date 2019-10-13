Mansfield Town boss gives an update on the progress of his Leeds United loanee Conor Shaughnessy
Mansfield Town have been delighted with what their Leeds United loanee Conor Shaughnessy has contributed to their season, but they're expecting more to come.
he 23-year-old joined the League Two outfit on a season-long loan deal on 2nd September.
Stags boss John Dempster has given the Whites utility man a rave review after eight games in the yellow and blue of Mansfield.
“Conor is a good footballer and a calm, composed character," said the 36-year-old, who began his first senior management role this summer.“He is someone who has performed well for us in defence and in midfield.
“He brings flexibility to the squad and is a good size, so handy at set pieces both for and against.
“He is a good, young player and someone we did well to get into the building as he had certainly added to our squad."
Dempster, who had a short spell as caretaker boss at Field Mill following the resignation of Steve Evans in February 2018, believes Shaughnessy will improve as he gets more senior appearances under his belt.
Fourteen appearances for Leeds United in an injury disrupted 2017/18 season were followed by a single 45-minute EFL Cup outing at the start of Marcelo Bielsa's tenure at Elland Road.
Since he came off at half-time in the 2-0 defeat by Preston North End, Shaughnessy has failed to appear ever again for the Leeds first team.
He went out on loan to Scottish Premier side Hearts in January of this year, playing 11 times before the end of last season.
The current campaign, given its relative infancy and Dempster's obvious fondness for Shaughnessy, holds plenty of potential for the Irishman to play a full season of men's football for the first time in his career.
“I believe there is more to come," said the Mansfield manager.
"Conor has not had loads of football this season after his spell in Scotland last season. So I expect him to go from strength to strength.
"He trains very hard every day and I expect his levels to go up consistently over the forthcoming weeks.”