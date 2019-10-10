Leeds United's Burley Banksy teams up with EFL to immortalise Eddie Gray's iconic Burnley goal

Andy McVeigh's latest Leeds United mural of Eddie Gray's iconic goal against Burnley.

The Burley Banksy, as he is affectionately known to the Whites fan base, has brought Gray's goal against Burnley in 1970 to life after Whites fans voted it as one of their favourite EFL moments from history.

The artwork has been produced at Holbeck Youth Centre, close to where the club's foundation is based.

Gray's strike has been immortalised along with a number of other famous moments from history across the Football League in a bid to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day and the launch of a new campaign - Goals Worth Talking About.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said: "Football has the power to bring about real change.

"We hope that by harnessing the passion and emotion fans have about their clubs' most significant goal through these fantastic pieces of street art, we can encourage more people to start up conversations about their emotions and ultimately their mental health too."

McVeigh is well known to the United fans having painted a number of communications boxes around Elland Road in recent months and has now teamed up with the club and Virgin Media after some of his recent work was damaged.

His latest street painting, though, is for a charity and cause that is close to his heart.

"Gary Speed took his own life," McVeigh said of the former Whites midfielder.

"I think he's very symbolic of men's mental health because on paper he had everything, no-one had any idea.

"My friend Scott took his own life last year too and I'd never experienced anything like it. It was quite difficult to get your head round.

"He was in a reasonably successful band so you would think again on paper he'd achieved his dreams but he was obviously struggling.

"It's an extremely important cause."

Asked about the impact his artwork has had on the Whites support, he said: "I knew some people liked them but I didn't have any idea just how much people had them as part of their matchday experience.

"It's lovely, I'm a primary school teacher and little kids have photos with them.

"One lad was telling me that his son makes him drive around on a tour of them all.

"It's brilliant now because they've all been officially commissioned which means it's a crime to deface them.

"They're going to give me some money to repaint the damaged ones. And they've also said we can have free tickets when we want which is amazing because we can't always afford to go to every game.