Leeds United wealth compared to prospective Man Utd and Everton owners and other Premier League clubs
How does the net worth of Leeds United owners compare to their former Premier League rivals?
Leeds United have made encouraging progress in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Numerous changes have taken place on and off the pitch at Elland Road since the Whites suffered relegation on the final day of last season - but that is quickly becoming a distant memory as new manager Daniel Farke enjoys a promising start to his reign.
With the second international break of the season now in full swing, Farke's men are sat in third place in the Championship table and lead the chasing pack to runaway top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
Farke has benefitted from the support of the 49ers Enterprises after the United States-based group took control at Elland Road during the summer - but how does the Whites wealth compare to prospective owners at Everton and Manchester United and others in charge at clubs around the top tier?