Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers - Will the Whites continue their late goal Elland Road hoodoo against Rovers?

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez in action against Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United will look to maintain their strong start to the campaign on Saturday afternoon, when they take on a Blackburn side who have been plagued with torrid last-minute goal concessions in recent years at Elland Road.

Whites' boss Marcelo Bielsa will want his side to continue their strong home form against Tony Mowbray's team, whose last away day ended in disappointment against league leaders Preston - throwing away a 0-2 lead at Deepdale, losing 3-2.

Ahead of this weekend's crunch fixture, we take a look at the last five meetings between the two sides at Elland Road.

Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 (Championship) – Wednesday December 26, 2018

Kemar Roofe was the man in the festive mood last year - giving Whites' fans a belated Christmas present on Boxing Day - as he scored two injury-time goals in an extraordinary finish at Elland Road to send United three points clear at the top of the table.

In a season where there was lots of controversy surrounding Leeds United, this game was one of shining light.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams inadvertently put Leeds one up at the interval with a horribly sliced clearance, before United were pegged back just three minutes into the second period after captain Luke Ayling was adjudged to have brought down Charlie Mulgrew, who dusted himself off to equalise for the Lancashire side.

The Scotsman struck again late into the game with an exquisite thirty-yard free kick, and many of the 34,000 crowd inside Elland Road would have been forgiven for thinking United had thrown the game away.

However, Roofe – who had scored a 95th minute winner against Aston Villa just three days prior – was the man of the moment again, scrambling the ball home in the 91st minute before heading home with the last kick of the game, to give Leeds the bragging rights in the Roses Derby.

Leeds United 1 Blackburn Rovers 0 (League Cup) – Tuesday September 20, 2016

Leeds' last meeting in cup competitions with Blackburn also ended in victory, with Chris Wood grabbing a late winner under the floodlights at Elland Road.

In front of a lacklustre 8,488 fans – which would go on to be the Whites' lowest home attendance of the season - Leeds advanced to the fourth round of the League Cup, following a scrappy finish from New Zealander Wood, who now plies his trade at Blackburn's bitter rivals Burnley.

Despite a turgid first half, a pulsating second half ensued where either side could've won the tie. Whites' keeper Marco Silvestri denied Rovers constantly, and he was rewarded when Wood made his chance count - heading in past David Raya to put Leeds through to the next round.

Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 (Championship) – Tuesday September 13, 2016

Kyle Bartley was on the Leeds scoresheet for the first time as Blackburn unknowingly succumbed to their first defeat of two in quick succession at Elland Road.

Chris Wood scored the opener once again in a meeting between the two at Elland Road, slotting home from six yards following superb work down the right-hand side by Hadi Sacko.

Dutchman Marvin Emnes put Rovers back on level terms with a powerful drive from the edge of the area, yet Bartley had the last laugh – rising highest to head home and give Garry Monk's side a valuable three points.

Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 2 (Championship) – Thursday October 29, 2015

Steve Evans' home debut as Whites' boss ended in disaster, as Blackburn scored two goals in quick fashion to stun the home crowd in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Scotsman was given an uphill task in his first outing in the home dugout after just 17 seconds, when compatriot Craig Conway gave Rovers an early lead after firing into the bottom corner; and his awful start became a nightmare just five minutes later, when Championship talisman Jordan Rhodes fired low past Marco Silvestri to compile the misery upon the Whites' - who at this point hadn't won at Elland Road since March 2015 - and leave them dangling just three points above the drop zone.

However, a recovery in form meant Leeds ended up in 13th, with their opponents ending the season below them in 15th.

Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 3 (Championship) – Saturday April 4, 2015

Blackburn recorded their biggest win at Elland Road since 1952 with a compelling victory against the Whites, whose season was blighted with controversy surrounding owner Massimo Cellino.

Prior to the game, Leeds had gone on a run of five unbeaten in the Championship under Neil Redfearn, who had returned to management for his second spell of the season.

However, United's good spell of form was brought to an abrupt halt by a clinical Rovers side.