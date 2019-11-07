Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: press conference LIVE - updates from Thorp Arch as Marcelo Bielsa provides Eddie Nketiah injury latest

Marcelo Bielsa and Tony Mowbray.

Leeds approach the weekend sat third but only outside of the division's automatic promotion spots on goal difference.

Bielsa on Nketiah: "It is the same injury we said before that he has injured his (lower) abdomen and week to week we evaluate the time of recovery of the injury, now it is one week and they tell us one more week to see how he progresses and in the next seven days we will inform you, if he is able or if he is not able to play."

Is he in a lot pain: "Yes because he is not training."

On Leif Davis: "He is one option at left back, we have Douglas, Alioski, Dallas and Davis is another option with good value. He is an exciting young player that we have in Leeds, a very good player and he has good options in the future.

"Douglas is back this weekend, not Alioski."

On Shackleton: "He has one muscular problem but a different injury to before and he is not going to be able this weekend."

On playing Casilla: "It is one institutional situation, the club is behind is case and for now we don't have any news about him."

On Nketiah not playing games - does he need to stay here: "I think that if he feels comfortable with us this will be they key to him staying with us. It is him or has to say this, we have the same position as when he arrived at Leeds. Our opinion about him is better even then when we arrived here and it was already good."

On players settling in here like White and Nketiah: "In the human sense the group of Leeds, you cannot find a better group, but this is my opinion but what is important is what Nketiah and White think."

Do you now value defence over attack in light of recent improvements there: "The mistake that allows the opponent to score, those mistakes have an effect that help the players to improve.

"You can say to one player don't do this mistake and this resource is less effective than when you have the situation of one player making a mistake and afterwards learning because of the consequence.

"The price that you pay when you make a mistake has a big value to the development of a player.

"I always hope and wish to prevent this before making the mistake but after when I see one player makes a mistake and when I see how they change their behaviour after this mistake, I realise the difference that when you make a mistake it is more important in the learning process then the manager saying about making a mistake.