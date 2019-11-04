Leeds United urged to splash cash on Premier League defender, Whites dealt blow in starlet chase - Championship gossip
Leeds United got back to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are now second in the table on goal difference, and level on points with league leaders Preston North End and third place Swansea City.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:37 am
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:53 am
Next up, the Whites are back on home turf once again, and will take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend - who left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...