Championship rumours

Leeds United urged to splash cash on Premier League defender, Whites dealt blow in starlet chase - Championship gossip

Leeds United got back to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are now second in the table on goal difference, and level on points with league leaders Preston North End and third place Swansea City.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:37 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:53 am

Next up, the Whites are back on home turf once again, and will take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend - who left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Magpies scout QPR midfielder

Newcastle United scouts were reportedly keeping a close eye on QPR midfielder Ryan Manning last weekend, as their interest in the Republic of Ireland international continues to grow. (Football Insider)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Wolves tipped to land Terriers goal machine

Wolves are understood to be plotting a swoop for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, who has scored nine goals in 15 matches for his side so far this season. (The 72)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Preston boss still favourite for Stoke job

Despite Stoke City and Preston being at polar opposites of the table, the latter's coach Alex Neil is still the bookies' favourite to become the former's manager, with Tony Pulis also a contender. (Sky Bet)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Owls' record signing saw summer exit 'blocked'

Norwich City were apparently willing to pay both the necessary fee and wages to land Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes over the summer, but saw their move blocked by theOwls. (Football League World)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3