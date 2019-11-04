Leeds United urged to splash cash on Premier League defender, Whites dealt blow in starlet chase - Championship gossip

Next up, the Whites are back on home turf once again, and will take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend - who left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...