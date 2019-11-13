Leeds United Under 23s concede seven in Premier League cup rout by Derby County side

Louie Sibley scoring in Derby County Under 23s' rout of Leeds United Under 23s (Pic: Andy Clarke/Derby County)

The Rams, a Premier League 2 outfit, blitzed their Professional Development League visitors with a ruthless display of finishing at Loughborough Stadium.

Louie Sibley starred for the hosts against a young Leeds side missing the likes of Mateusz Bogusz and Alfie McCalmont who were away on international duty.

Sibley opened the scoring on 11 minutes, Leeds failing to heed the warning signs from two early instances of playing themselves into trouble around their own box.

It was third time unlucky when the Whites attempted to pass through a clutch of Derby players and the ball was worked into the feet of Sibley who beat Kamil Miazek with ease.

The striker could have completed his hat-trick within two minutes of the goal but didn't have to wait long to find the net again, cracking a fine effort past Miazek after Olly Casey's giveaway.

It was 3-0 on 22 minutes, Mason Bennett curling a shot from the left side of the area into the right hand corner of the net.

On and on Derby came, threatening to run riot in the first half, Jordan Brown's swerving half volley inches wide.

The Rams rubbed salt into the wounds with a move for a fourth goal that started on their own byline and went the length of the pitch, Leeds simply not close enough to get a foot in before Hector-Ingram was played in to finish it off.

Leeds finally put together a noteworthy attack 32 minutes into the game, captain for the night Jordan Stevens playing a nice one-two with Stuart McKinstry before his shot was blocked.

There was little let up after the break, Max Bird coming close early on from distance, Bennett heading over unmarked from a corner.

Leeds held the hosts for just over a quarter of an hour until Pascal Struijk got his studs caught in the turf and went down in agony in the box, play going on until Bird shot home from just outside the box.

That was the end of Struijk's night, Charlie Cresswell taking his place in central defence, Josh Galloway replacing Stuart McKinstry at the same time.

Sibley got the hat-trick he deserved from the penalty spot after he cleverly drew a foul from Jack Jenkins right on the byline.

Ryan Edmondson came close to a consolation for Leeds 13 minutes from time, heading Leif Davis' swinging cross goalward only for Josh Barnes to pluck it out of the air.

Things got worse for Leeds before the end, Hector-Ingram's 20 yard sidefoot finish finding the bottom corner.

Leeds did avoid the humiliation of conceding a goal from the Derby half, Kieran Dowell's audacious attempt to loft it over Miazek bouncing wide before, at long last, the visitors found the net themselves.