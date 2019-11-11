Leeds United 'there for the taking' insists Blackburn Rovers defender

DISAPPOINTED: Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams, right, keeping taps on Leeds United's Helder Costa. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Republic Of Ireland international Williams headed Rovers back into contention five minutes before the interval after United had raced into a 2-0 lead through a Patrick Bamford penalty and neat finish from Jack Harrison.

Both sides then squandered chances in the second half with Williams left reflecting on what might have been and also dubious over the awarding of United's first half penalty.

Referee Gavin Ward pointed to the spot after Tosin Adarabioyo had tangled with Luke Ayling who was sent tumbling after latching on to Tyler Roberts' chipped through ball.

"We’re very frustrated because we felt Leeds were there for the taking," told iFollow Rovers.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I felt we could have nicked one towards the end in the last 20 minutes or so.

"It’s disappointing, but it’s a tough place to come and we were solid in the first 20 minutes in particular.

“The penalty seemed to swing the momentum in their favour, but we dug in, managed to get a goal but unfortunately we couldn’t get a second.

“We felt comfortable at the start and we’re just disappointed by the penalty decision given against us.

“I thought Tosin [Adarabioyo] got a touch of the ball and even the Leeds player didn’t think it was a penalty. It’s frustrating when things like that go against you.

“I think 2-0 is always a dangerous scoreline, so after we got a goal back I had a feeling we’d perhaps get a second goal.

“But it wasn’t to be. I had a chance in the second half that went wide and it was a difficult day.