Leeds United target set to cost 'huge fee', ex-Whites star hits out at former club's owners - Championship gossip

Championship

Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt has hinted that he may look to leave the club in January, after being pushed out of the first team by Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman. (Wales Online)

Defender Paul McShane, who left Reading at the end of last season, has joined League One side Rochdale, who are in dire need of shoring up their leaky defence. (Rochdale Online)

The likes of Derby County and Wigan Athletic are said to have scouted Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, who has been branded as one of the strongest players in worldfootball. (West London Sport)

Ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, who is now at Schalke 04, has revealed that it was the 'emotion' and 'closeness' of the region that made him an ideal match for the Terriers. (Sport Witness)

Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to be ramping up their valuation of Leeds United loanee Ben White, and could demand in the region of 20m for the defender should the Whites seek a permanent deal next summer. (Team Talk)

Middlesbrough look set to have left-back Hayden Coulson available for action after the international break, after he returned to training following a tendon injury. (Hartlepool Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has revealed he will have his squad 'brushing up' on their defensive work ahead of next Friday's clash against Cardiff City, as they look to continue to push for promotion. (Sheffield Star)

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has been ruled out of action for a lengthy period with a serious knee injury, less than 48 hours after signing a new, four-year deal with the club. (BBC Sport)