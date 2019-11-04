Leeds United talking points - Nketiah's injury nightmare, Harrison's on fire, Roberts breaks duck as Bamford's wait goes on

Leeds United celebrate Jack Harrison's goal at Elland Road against QPR.

Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison struck in either half to secure three points for Marcelo Bielsa's side at Elland Road with the Whites sat second ahead of West Brom's clash with Stoke City on Monday night. Here are some of the talking points from LS11...

Frustration for Eddie Nketiah

Before Leeds even kicked a ball on Saturday Bielsa's side were hit by a major blow.

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah had waited four months for his first Championship start with the Whites, with calls for him to be handed a chance growing ever louder having bagged three times in just 265 minutes from the bench.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was told on Wednesday he was going to start against Mark Warburton's Rs only for injury to strike a little over 24 hours ahead of kick-off.

Nketiah trained as normal on Friday before feeling unwell and heading to hospital for scans on a lower abdominal injury.

No time frame has been specified for his absence as yet, but United and Bielsa will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible with Nketiah and Leeds suffering luck it only ever feels like the Whites ever suffer.

The 64-year-old, though, did provide an update over his condition following the victory at Elland Road with everyone in West Yorkshire crossing their fingers for the best.

"Last night after training [Nketiah] had a pain in his abdomen," Bielsa said.

"It didn't allow him to participate today. At this moment we don't know how serious it is. Eddie was going to play today from the beginning."

Patrick Bamford's goal wait goes on

"It's coming" was the message from Patrick Bamford on Saturday evening.

It's now 10 games without a goal for the 26-year-old with his last strike coming in late August in a 3-0 victory over Stoke City.

Bamford's all round play has been appreciated by his head coach and fans alike despite his lack of killer instinct, and he came as close as he could against QPR after being ruled offside by a matter of inches as he headed home into the bottom corner in the second half.

Nketiah's injury adds another layer of pressure for the striker, who will now be tasked with leading the line unchallenged for the foreseeable future.

Jack Harrison's on fire... should Blackburn be terrified?

Four assists and a goal in five outings make great reading for a player under pressure to deliver in his second season at the club.

Harrison's position in Bielsa's side has been under threat for his lack of productivity in the final third, but he has answered those critics with a stunning run of form which has helped Leeds to a four game unbeaten run since defeat at Millwall in early October.

Ahead of the Rs clash the 22-year-old admitted he wanted to be more ruthless and he was certainly that as he laid off a well placed ball for Tyler Roberts to open the scoring following clever trickery inside the box.

He then doubled the lead as he drove from the halfway line at the QPR defence before creating his own luck inside the area to send the United faithful home happy.

Tyler Roberts provides spark - and breaks duck

Tyler Roberts ended a 13 month wait for a goal in Leeds United colours as he celebrated his first start of the 2019/20 campaign in style.

Injuries have stunted his progress at Elland Road since his winner at Hull City at the KCOM last season, but he was back to his free flowing best following a 34 game wait for both club and country.

His first time low shot into the bottom corner rifled the Whites into the lead while he caused problems for the Rs all afternoon.

Roberts found pockets of space and created countless chance for Leeds as he showed Bielsa just what he side had been missing in the final third in recent games.