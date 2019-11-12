Leeds United takeover speculation continues, Whites could lose key trio in January transfer window - Championship gossip
Leeds United kept up the pace in the race for promotion last weekend, as they battled hard to earn a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers - a game which saw striker Patrick Bamford finally end his ten game run without scoring a goal.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:26 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:24 am
While the international break will deprive us of domestic action next weekend, the division's clubs will use the time as a perfect opportunity to plot their next move, and look to push on ahead of a gruelling run of festive fixtures next month. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...