Leeds United takeover speculation continues, Whites could lose key trio in January transfer window - Championship gossip

Leeds United kept up the pace in the race for promotion last weekend, as they battled hard to earn a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers - a game which saw striker Patrick Bamford finally end his ten game run without scoring a goal.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:24 am

While the international break will deprive us of domestic action next weekend, the division's clubs will use the time as a perfect opportunity to plot their next move, and look to push on ahead of a gruelling run of festive fixtures next month. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Ex-Lions boss favourite for Bluebirds job

Ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris is the bookies' firm favourite to take the Cardiff City job, after Neil Warnock left the club by mutual consent on Monday afternoon. (Sky Bet)

2. Baggies target could seal January exit

West Bromwich Albon target Dwight Gayle could be set for a big money move away from the club in January, with a switch to the Chinese Super League being tipped as a possibility. (Shields Gazette)

3. Boro reignite interest in League One winger

Middlesbrough are said to be preparing to move back in for Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns, who has been described as 'outstanding' by his manager Joey Barton this season. (Football League World)

4. Charlton ace withdraws from international duty

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne has been forced to withdraw from the Zimbabwenational team for the international break, citing "unforeseen medical grounds" for the decision. (BBC Sport)

