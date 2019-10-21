Leeds United star issues apology, Stoke City release must-watch Nathan Jones clip, Referee under scrutiny after Sheffield Wednesday row - Championship winners and losers

Kalvin Phillips celebrates his winner against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

Barratt was heading for two wins from two as Lions caretaker boss, but perhaps his sides woeful surrender might have weakened his chances of the permanent role. Garry Rowett is the overwhelming favourite at 1/2.

2-0 down with just six minutes of normal time remaining, Thomas Franks men mounted an astonishing comeback with goals from Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins securing a 3-2 victory.

Following a 3-0 defeat away at Charlton, Rams boss Phillip Cocu pulled no punches. He repeatedly said it was not good enough from his players and has labelled Wednesdays clash with Wigan Athletic a must-win.

Mpanzus goal in the eye-catching 3-0 win over Bristol City put him in the Hatters history books- netting in four different divisions for the club. Includes: National League, League Two, League One and Championship.

Ex-manager of both Middlesbrough and West Brom, both sets of fans joined forces to voice their aversion towards Pulis. Chants of We hate Pulis more than you and Tony Pulis, your football is s***! were heard at the Riverside.

His appointment took many by surprise and was mocked by fans on social media. However, Bowen hit back at his critics in his post-match presser after a last gasp strike from Matt Miazga gave him a winning start against Preston.

Forest fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Wigan and missed a golden opportunity to jump up to second in the Championship. Sabri Lamouchi was left frustrated by the referee and was shown a yellow card for his troubles.

After weeks and weeks of reportedly being on the brink, back-to-back wins versus high-flying Swansea and Fulham has dramatically changed his and Stoke's fortunes. If you havent watched the clip of his passion at full-time, you must.

Stroud cost Shef Wednesday three points at Cardiff on Friday. Controversy arose around the foul that led to Lee Tomlins free-kick goal, however failure to spot Aiden Flint interfering with Cameron Dawsons vision was also missed.