Leeds United season ticket holders to receive 25% discount for major sporting fixture at Elland Road

Demand is expected to be extremely high as the two sides battle it out at the home of Leeds United.

Season ticket holders and members will receive a 25% discount on tickets for the Elland Road match until Wednesday 13th November.

Both will be emailed the link to buy at this discounted rate.

Elland Road

The three-match series kicks off at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday 31 October with the second match being staged at Elland Road a week later on Saturday 7 November.

The third and final game will be played at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 14 November.

RFL Chief Executive, Ralph Rimmer, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Australia back to this country for the first time since 2016. International Rugby League is the pinnacle of our game and some of the best rugby players on the planet will be involved.

“We hope the venues we have chosen, with a split between Lancashire, Yorkshire and London, will be popular both with regular Rugby League supporters and also the broader sporting public. The University of Bolton Stadium and Elland Road have both staged successful Rugby League events in recent years, and it’s exciting for us to be taking a first fixture to the stunning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“England were just an ankle tap away from taking the 2017 World Cup Final against Australia into extra time and last year’s success against New Zealand suggests that this will be a series not to be missed.”

Kevin Sinfield, the RFL’s Rugby Director who heads the England Performance Unit, said England proved themselves to the world in 2017.

He said: “The prospect of taking on the touring Kangaroos in 2020, and putting a marker down for 2021 World Cup selection, will give every aspiring England international added incentive next season. These are exciting times for international Rugby League.”

Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United said: “We are delighted that we have been selected as a test venue for the second game of the Ashes series. Elland Road continues its proud history of hosting international sport with today’s announcement that we will host England v Australia in the 2020 Rugby League Ashes Test Series.

"One of our long-term objectives is to re-establish Elland Road as a multi-purpose stadium and it’s testimony to the quality of our facilities and to the fantastic experiences enjoyed by Rugby League fans at Elland Road, that we have once again been selected to hold this prestigious game.“

Todd Greenberg, the CEO of Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), said it would be 'wonderful' to see the Kangaroos involved in another Ashes Series.

He added: “International Rugby League has been going through an incredible period and an Ashes series will be another highlight.

“The Ashes has such history in our game and to see it return will be very special.

“It will also build some strong momentum into the 2021 World Cup.”

Tickets, priced from only £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s are available online at eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague Supporters wishing to purchase disabled seating should contact the RFL Ticket Office at ticketing@rfl.co.uk or on 0844 856 1113