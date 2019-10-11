Leeds United promotion and unifying title fight for IBF champion Josh Warrington 'written in the stars'
Josh Warrington believes it is "written in the stars" that he will be able to hold a unification fight at Elland Road in the same season Leeds United return to the Premier League.
The Leeds Warrior's bid for a 30th-successive professional win coincides with the centenary celebrations of his beloved Leeds.
The 28-year-old won his IBF Featherweight title the club's home ground last year and has hopes of unifying the featherweight division in the same stadium.
Warrington has utilised the support of the Whites fanbase and even enters the ring to the club’s anthem Marching on Together.
“It’s great," he said.
"Getting to work amongst them and with having the fight down at Elland Road and with how welcoming they are.
"I get a lot of messages of support from the club and from the players."
Warrington will face Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht at the Leeds First Direct Arena tomorrow night, putting his IBF belt on the line for a third time.
“It is my 30th fight, my 10th fight at the arena, the numbers work well," he added.
“Let’s win in style and hopefully this is the season they get [Leeds] promoted.
“You bounce off each other and hopefully that can all happen – written in the stars.
“It would special. Winning my first world title at Elland Road was special and to unify it there again – goosebumps.”
Leeds reached the play-offs under Marcelo Bielsa last season before their promotion hopes were ended by Derby County.
They currently sit in fifth spot after 11 games, two points behind leaders West Brom.