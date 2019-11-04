Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Eddie Nketiah's injury timing, QPR reflection, Marcelo Bielsa's quirks and a centenary to remember

The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:43 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:43 pm
Leeds United celebrate at Elland Road. (Getty)

Chief football writer Graham Smyth and Whites writer Joe Urquhart to talk all the latest from Elland Road including the weekend win over QPR and a centenary to remember. Listen and subscribe to the Inside Elland Road Podcast on: Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Stitcher.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise