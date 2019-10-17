Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani clarifies investment comments, says Whites are not currently in talks

Radrizzani (centre) believes the club has been turned into an attractive investment proposition but he is not currently in talks to sell a stake. PIC:Getty

The Times published an interview with the Italian media mogul and Whites owner on Monday, revealing that he had received more than 20 proposals from potential investors and had selected three to focus on, including an offer from Qatar Sports Investment.

His words ignited talk of Qatari involvement at Elland Road, which first surfaced this summer.

Radrizzani's friendship with QSI chairman and President of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been at the centre of speculation - the pair worked together on football rights deals on behalf of their respective media companies.

In a new interview with the club's in-house media channel LUTV, broadcast on the club's centenary, Radrizzani made it clear that there was no definite plans to sell a stake in the club and he would only consider it as and when the need arises.

Radrizzani believes the changes made at Elland Road since his arrival have made the club an attractive investment proposition.

"Because of the job we have done in the last two or three years, we have attracted a lot of interest," he said.

"Obviously the club has modernised on a lot of levels, which is shown by our revenues which have increased a lot to close to £50m.

"Our attendance is the top of the league, the club has modernised the media [department], we have partnerships with Amazon, Wish and Deliveroo - big corporate companies are starting to work with Leeds and before my arrival this was impossible even to think.

"We have to be proud of the club and the fact we are attractive to potential investors."

But Radrizzani went on to explain that the potential for outside investment remains theoretical and is not an imminent development.