Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich on his penalty miss against Derby County and a technique he won't be changing

Klich missed a spot-kick against Derby County (Pic: Getty)

Patrick Bamford grabbed the ball when Luke Ayling was fouled in the box against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and his successful conversion from 12 yards means the centre forward is likely to retain designated penalty taker status.

Prior to the weekend, Leeds’ last penalty was awarded back in September when the Rams visited Elland Road.

Klich, deadly from the spot for previous club FC Twente, was unable to replicate the penalty he scored at Oakwell against Barnsley earlier in the campaign, the most casual of efforts.

Klich won't be changing his penalty technique, despite that miss (Pic: Getty)

He went for the same side of the goal, in the same style, against Derby and missed entirely, albeit by mere inches.

The Polish international admits the miss, which was compounded when Chris Martin scored a 90th-minute equaliser to snatch an ill-deserved point, was difficult to put behind him.

“It was because if I score we would win,” he said.

“The only thing I was thinking after was not to lose a goal, because it was my fault but that’s football and bigger players miss penalties.

“The worst thing that could happen was Derby scoring, 1-1 and that is what happened but that’s football. I scored six like this and against Barnsley I scored my way. Against Derby I sent the keeper the wrong way and I missed the goal. I was surprised I missed the goal, it’s better if he saves because how can you miss the goal from 11 metres?”

But the attacking midfielder has no plans to alter his approach, should another chance to take one arise.

“No penalties any more,” he joked.