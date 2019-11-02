Leeds United 2 QPR 0 - Whites hit top spot with Rs swept aside at Elland Road

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates opening the scoring at Elland Road.

Eddie Nketiah was ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury in training ahead of the game while captain Liam Cooper returned to the starting line-up.

Marcelo Bielsa also handed Tyler Roberts his first start of the season with the Argentine making two changes from the draw at Hillsborough last week.

QPR started brightly but it was the hosts who should have opened the scoring after the five minute mark.

Luke Ayling swung in a ball from the right which found the run of Mateusz Klich inside the penalty area with the midfielder firing his volley over the bar unchallenged.

The defender then had a chance himself as he headed wide of the mark following an inviting Kalvin Phillips free-kick.

Leeds were well on top and Patrick Bamford should have done better with an inch perfect Klich through ball but he opted to take a touch round the onrushing Liam Kelly before a last ditch challenge from Lee Wallace.

Jack Harrison then flashed a ball across goal which was agonisingly out of reach for Helder Costa before the former helped United break the deadlock before the interval.

The Manchester City loanee showed clever feet as he worked his way into the area before laying off the ball to Roberts who struck first time into the bottom corner.

It was what Bielsa's side deserved at the break with the Rs showing flashes on the counter as Jordan Hugill failed to get on the end of loose Nahki Wells effort as the whistle sounded.

United started as they finished the opening period as Roberts was again involved.

This time he broke free on the right and whipped a low ball across the face of goal which flashed inches past the outstretched boot of Bamford.

Roberts - who was instrumental in the Whites forward play - volleyed over before Klich saw a similar effort fly wide of the mark.

Leeds thought they had added to the scoreline on the hour mark as Roberts and Bamford again linked up with the former heading home only to see the offside flag raised.

The Rs reminded United they had an attacking threat of their own as Hugill got free at the far post to meet a Todd Kane cross but he failed to keep his header down.

Bielsa's men finally doubled their lead with under 10 minutes to go as Harrison broke into the penalty area.

He played a ball across goal which hit a loose QPR leg with the ball falling perfectly back into his path to rifle home into the bottom corner.

It was the cushion Leeds required with the clock running down as they hit the summit of the Championship on goal difference with West Brom and Preston yet to play.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa (Hernandez 76), Harrison (Davis 82), Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Davis, Berardi, Gotts, Hernandez, Clarke, Bogusz.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Leistner (Kane 54), Hall, Wallace, Manning, Ball, Chair (Pugh 63), Eze, Hugill, Wells (Mlakar 72). Subs: Lumley, Amos, Scowen, Osayi-Samuel.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham