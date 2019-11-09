Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 - Patrick Bamford breaks goal drought as Whites earn Elland Road victory

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up for the visit of Rovers with Barry Douglas returning to the bench in place of Mateusz Bogusz.

The game got off to a slow start at United dominated the ball with Stuart Dallas threatening early on as he saw a shot fly over from distance.

United, though, opened the scoring on the half hour mark as Luke Ayling latched onto a wonderful through ball from Tyler Roberts.

The Leeds defender was sent tumbling to the floor by a clumsy challenge from Tosin Adarabioyo with referee Gavin Ward pointing to the spot.

Patrick Bamford stepped up and sent Christian Walton the wrong way as he found the back of the net for the first time since August to break a 10-game scoring drought.

It took Bielsa's men just five minutes to double their lead as Kalvin Phillips played an inch perfect ball over the top of the Rovers defence.

Bamford collected the ball and laid off a pass for Jack Harrison as the winger slotted home from just inside the box.

United were in control but Tony Mowbray's side gave themselves a lifeline just before the break as Derek Williams headed home a Stewart Downing corner just before the interval.

Neither side made an changes at the break with the tie finely poised.

Harrison flashed another effort as goal before the winger saw two chances blocked in quick succession by the retreating defence as Leeds pushed on.

Liam Cooper forced Walton into more action with a drilled effort but Rovers held the Whites at bay in their search for a third.

United's captain was then forced off through injury as Gaetano Berardi stepped off the bench in his place.

Pablo Hernandez was also a late change as Helder Costa made way for the Spaniard with 10 minutes remaining.

Harrison again saw another opportunity flash wide of the post from a tight angle as Leeds searched for a goal which would kill the game.

Walton again parried another long-range effort from Tyler Roberts but it was a close as the hosts would come as they held on for all three points.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper (Berardi 72), White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa (Hernandez 80), Harrison, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Davis, Gotts, Clarke, Douglas.

Blackburn Rovers: Walton, Bennett, Nyambe, Adarabioyo, Williams, Travis, Downing, Armstrong, Dack, Holtby, Gallagher. Subs: Leutwiler, Bell, Rothwell, Buckley, Johnson, Evans, Gallagher

Referee: Gavin Ward