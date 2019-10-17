Leeds United 100: Revered former YEP reporter Don Warters on the brilliant, brave and forgetful Billy Bremner

Leeds United captain Billy Bremner and fellow players hold trophies after winning the Football League Cup Final against Arsenal in March 1968. PIC: Getty

He went all over Europe following the Whites, visited the legendary Don Revie's office for daily briefings and travelled on the team coach to away games, befriending some of the city's all-time favourites.

For 29 years he was the man in the know when it came to Leeds United.

In this, the first of a three-part series, he reveals his friendship with Billy Bremner, Leeds United's iconic captain who lifted a Second Division title, two First Division titles, two Fairs Cups, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

It was an interesting career, one I thoroughly enjoyed.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I went everywhere on the team coach, I stayed at the team hotel and had pre-match meal with them if I wanted.

I made lots of friends, people at the club, players in particular and I got very close to most of them, especially Billy Bremner.

He had a column every week in the Evening Post so I used to go and write that for him.

He was quite forgetful.

I'd ring him up and say I'm coming up at 2pm and then he wouldn't be there.

The Evening Post ran a Rothmans competition each month, people had to write in for a local sport and say why they should receive this award.

Every month we had to get someone to present the award, sometimes rugby league, sometimes cricket but this particular time it was football.

The editor came to me and said: "You don't think you could get Billy Bremner to present it?" and I said I thought I could.

I asked Billy.

"Oh yeah, yeah, let me know when it is."

I rang him the night before we were due to go: "You haven't forgotten about this Rothmans have you?"

"What's that?"

"It's this award."

"Did I say I'd present it?"

"Yes you did."

'"Oh alright then, I'll see you tomorrow."

So I rang up again at five o'clock on the day: "You haven't forgotten Billy, have you?"

Now I don't know if he was having me on or what, but he said: "About what?"

"The Rothmans thing."

"Oh I had actually."

Anyway I went up and got him and we went and did it and he presented the award.

I was close to him.

My wife would go up to some of those perfume parties or whatever they were, that his wife would put on.

He was a very interesting character was Billy and a brilliant player.

He didn't have any height about him but he got his fair share of headers.

He could defend well, he tackled aggressively and he had an eye for goal, scored a few goals from six or seven feet out and headers as well, almost on the ground.

And he was very brave.

I remember Don Revie telling me that when he took over he looked around everything, got into everything and only really had one player who he could build a team around and that was Billy Bremner.