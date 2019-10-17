Leeds 100: Leeds United fans pay tribute to their beloved club

Today the Yorkshire Evening Post speaks to the city’s fan base, as they wish a special Happy 100th Birthday to LUFC, in their landmark year.

Here are a few tributes from some of the loyal Mighty Whites supporters, who tell their own story a century to the day, since the actual birthday on 17 October 1919.

Ben Parker, former Leeds United defender, said: “Happy birthday to the club. What an achievement. Hope you all enjoy Saturday’s game and what better present than getting promoted this year? That would be the ultimate present.”

Lutel James, academy director of Farsley Celtic and boss of Chapeltown Youth Development Centre

Brian Deane, former Leeds United player and Leeds boy, said: “I’d like to wish the club a fantastic centenary birthday. Good luck with promotion. I know we can do it.”

John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw, who comes from Pudsey originally, and remains a loyal Leeds fan.

He said: “I’ve been there for 55 years, since I was four years old at the Lowfield Road with Albert Johanneson nipping down the way and Billy, as ever, driving us on towards the Geldard end.

Ian De-Whytell, owner of Crash Records, Leeds

“There’s been plenty of ups and plenty of downs. I was there for Tony Yeboah against Liverpool and Wimbledon; Eddie’s goal of the century against Burnley, Lorimer against Man City and dozens of others.

“In this centenary year Leeds are going up.”

Ryan Wilson, of Leeds band Pigeon Detectives and Leeds United podcast LS11, said: “I’ve been born into a Leeds United family, been supporting them for 30 plus years, seen lots of ups and downs. All Leeds aren’t we? Happy Birthday LUFC.”

Lifelong Leeds fan Chef Matt Healy, who was a MasterChef Professionals 2016 finalist and starred in the recent documentary series made by Amazon called ‘Take Us Home: Leeds United’, which was narrated by actor and Leeds fan Russell Crowe.

Rod Christopher, Leeds United football coach

Matt, 36, from Horsforth, who runs three Leeds eateries, said: “I’ve been a Leeds fan since birth, obviously. Leeds United have been my absolute constant – through good times and bad, my club is always there.

“And through the ups and downs, I’ll keep going!”

Rod Christopher, who is in his dream job as a football coach for Leeds United, said things could have turned out differently for him, if he hadn't fallen in love with the action at Elland Road.

Chef Matt Healy

He said: “My lifelong affinity with Leeds United began In 1978, after my dad gave my brother and I pocket money to attend Elland Road for the first time.

“It was a hot summer afternoon, not long after I’d watched the World Cup tournament in Argentina that year on tv. The game ended in a 3-0 win against Wolves and from that day on I was hooked.

“At that point in my young life I’d never been in such a large crowd. But the electric buzz, the swaying and chanting and the odour of the place was something I wanted more of.

“I can vividly recall staring at my new heroes on the pitch in awe. I would ride my bike to Elland Road to watch training during my school holidays and I collected every one of their autographs, which I still have.

“On one occasion three players invited me and a friend onto the training pitch to enjoy a kick around with them.

“My love for LUFC in my early teens soon got to a point where I was on first name terms, because they saw me around that often.

Brian Deane. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

“The club in many ways changed my attitude towards people and life as a kid. Now I had a brand new interest & something exciting to look forward to after school.

“No more hanging around my Seacroft estate, causing trouble and getting myself into mischief.

“Now I had Leeds United and football in my life, which would help keep me on the straight & narrow, just when I needed it most. I also began following the club away and one of my early memorable trips was to Old Trafford, Manchester. In that one the Whites came away with a 1-0 win, after a Brian Flynn goal. It made my weekend.

“Since those early days I’ve been lucky to remain connected to my hometown supported club, both as a fan and football coach in adulthood.

“In 1998 I earned FA coaching qualifications their under ex-Bradford City defender Ces Podd, before going on to manage teams and coach youth players at Thorp Arch Academy.

“That was obviously a real thrill for me, having been born, bred and supported in this wonderful city my entire life.

“Today I am very happy to be working here, delivering weekly football for the very same community project who gave me my first chance on the football ladder.

“I have turned full circle over a 20 year career and returned thanks to this fantastic club and selfless staff.

“Leeds United FC literally changed my life and words cannot thank them enough."

Ian De-Whytell, owner of Crash Records in Leeds, said: “I’ve been supporting Leeds United for just over half of the 100 years and they have been delighting and frustrating us.

“My first visit was a very memorable one; we lived in East End Park but our next door neighbour, Mr Cunningham was a chauffeur for the boss of a local tailoring company and he took me and my Dad to Elland Road in his Bentley.

“It was October 1967 and I was given this exciting news an hour or so before leaving the house.

“It was an evening kick off and we beat Newcastle United 2-0 with goals from Peter Lorimer and Albert Johanesson. What struck me more than anything though was the colour of the pitch under the floodlights, it was the most incredible green. I've always loved night matches ever since that first one.

“Leeds United are in my blood, as they are with so many other fans. Weekends are made or ruined by football results. The thrill, the excitement and the nerves are still there before every match home and away, just as they were back in 1967.

“There will be a huge party and mass celebration when we finally return to the Premier League. Let's hope this centenary season is finally the one.

“I think it's fair to say lots of other big clubs in the top flight have missed us.”

Football youth coach Lutel James, who is boss at Chapeltown Youth Development Centre and academy director at Farsley Celtic, has been coaching in the city for 25 years.

He says that Leeds United gives kids real hope.

The LUFC supporter said: “The club’s interaction with the community is brilliant. Thanks to Terry Potter, who is head of recruitment, and his amazing people skills. He engages with the community in a way which makes accessible if that is someone’s aim. LUFC gives the kids hope they can achieve something if they put the work in.

“Over the years we have had 20 or more youth players go on to have links with or play for Leeds United. Our early players like Mallik Wilks have gone on to do really well.”

Lutel says LUFC means a lot to him and as a supporter of his home club he couldn’t be prouder and wishes them all the best on their 100 years of football.