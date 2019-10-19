Kalvin Phillips back from sickbed to create Leeds United memory that was 'written in the stars'

MAGIC MOMENT: Kalvin Phillips celebrates his winning goal. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Phillips was forced to miss Thursday's gala and dinner on the day that Leeds celebrated their 100th birthday with the 23-year-old midfielder advised to finish training early and rest up at home after feeling unwell.

Yet less than 48 hours later, Academy graduate Phillips proved the star of Saturday's clash against Championship visitors Birmingham with the midfielder slamming home the only goal of the game in the 65th minute in front of an array of club legends including Phillips' childhood favourites Luciano Becchio and Jermaine Beckford.

Better still, despite missing Thursday's main celebrations with the club's great and good, Phillips still approached Saturday's contest buoyed by a meeting and photograph with idol Lucas Radebe in the team hotel.

"Unluckily I wasn't there at the night at the meal with the legends," said Phillips.

"I was gutted to be fair. I wanted to be there, I wanted to meet all the players that I had been watching from when I was younger.

"I just wasn't well. I felt quite under the weather. I came in training on Thursday and the physio said it was probably best for me to go home and just relax and I did that.

"Maybe I should start doing that more often! I might score a few more goals.

"I was at the hotel early yesterday because I was ill but I was lucky enough to meet Lucas Radebe downstairs and I got a photo.

"I asked him for a photo and he said 'are you sure you want a photo' and I said 'yes!'

"I was very happy that I have seen Lucas. I have seen Jermaine Beckford and Becchio as well, they are players that I grew up watching.

"I used to sit in the Kop end watching them score goals and it was kind of surreal really but I am very happy that I got the goal today and I am glad that they were cheering me on as well."

Asked if scoring the only goal of the game in the club's centenary clash even surpassed scoring on his home debut, Phillips beamed: "I think so.

"I think just with the week that has been going on and even the walk out with the fireworks and stuff, it just made it that little bit extra special and with the legends being here and a lot of people watching the game.

"I think it was just written in the stars and I am very happy to be in that position.

"I was back training Friday but I knew on Thursday that I had to get as well as possible because I knew that I wanted to play and I was going to play and I wouldn't want to miss it.