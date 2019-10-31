James Milner has his say over potential Elland Road return and Leeds United's Take Us Home documentary

The 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder has enjoyed a fine top flight career following his sale to Newcastle United from the Whites in 2004.

Milner made over 50 appearances for United having risen through the Thorp Arch academy ranks before leaving the club amid Elland Road financial crisis around the turn of the century.

Spells with the Magpies, Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have followed in a career which has brought Premier League and Champions League winners medals.

Leeds United academy product James Milner in action for current side Liverpool. (Getty)

Milner, though, has only ever seen one place as home and has finally had his say over whether a return to his boyhood club could be in his future before he hangs up his boots.

“I get asked this all the time,” Milner said in his new book, ‘Ask a Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’.

“Any time I bump into a Leeds fan – or even my mates back home – it’s always, ‘When are you coming back? When are you coming home?’

“There would be so many things to weigh up – not just for myself or my family, but for Leeds.

“If I was being released by another club, would they want me? It would be pointless for them and for me if I wasn’t needed at the time and it was just some kind of nostalgia trip.

“You can probably tell from what I’m saying that I love the club, but I also love playing for Liverpool and I want to play at the highest level for as long as I can.

“If my time at Liverpool came to an end and I was going to go somewhere else and Leeds were one of the clubs that were interested in me, then that would be a very exciting option for all the reasons I mention.

“When I see the atmosphere at Elland Road and I hear the crowd, it makes me proud.

“The fan relationship changes when you’re a professional player and you move on to different clubs, but I still follow them and look out for their scores every weekend.

“Watching Take Us Home, you get a real feeling for how desperate everyone is for the club to get back to the Premier League, where it belongs.

“To go back and play for my hometown club again would be amazing in so many different ways.

"All I can really say is that I still love the club and I still love the fans.