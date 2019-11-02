Jack Harrison picks out the QPR danger man Leeds United must be wary of ahead of Elland Road clash

Queens Park Rangers striker Nahki Wells. (Getty)

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has picked out Nahki Wells as Queens Park Rangers danger man at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa's side take on Mark Warburton's outfit in league action this afternoon as the Whites look to get back to winning ways following two draws.

The Rs have a wealth of attacking options with Jordan Hugill and Wells having struck seven times this season along with Eberechi Eze who is on six respectively.

Harrison, though, has picked out the on loan Burnley striker as one for United to watch when the two sides clash in LS11.

"They've got Nahki Wells who is doing really well this year," Harrison said.

"They're a good side. We struggled in a couple of games against them last year. We know what we're up against, we're going to go over all of the videos and stuff to get ready for them.

"We'll definitely be prepared. It's going to be nice to be back at Elland Road in front of the home fans.