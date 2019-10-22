"It's about us" - Tyler Roberts focused on Leeds United and not Preston's Deepdale record
Tyler Roberts believes Leeds United must concentrate on themselves during tonight's Championship clash with Preston North End.
Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to Lancashire knowing that Alex Neil's men are yet to lose on home soil this season.
North End boast the best home record in the division having won five and drawn one of their opening six fixtures at Deepdale.
United themselves have picked up twelve points on their travels, winning four times away from Elland Road so far this campaign.
The Whites sit second in the Championship table just two points behind early pace setters West Brom following the weekend victory over Birmingham City in LS11.
Preston, though, currently occupy the final play-off spot in sixth after an injury time defeat to Reading at the Madejski Stadium.
Bielsa's side have a quick turnaround ahead of the trip over the Pennines this evening and Roberts believes that to get a positive result he and his team-mates must stick to their own game plan.
“We had a good result last year at Preston," he said, "but this year they’ve started on fire and have been scoring lots of goals.
"We are wary of that, but nothing really changes for us. We'll play how we always play. We'll press, we'll pass it about and try to dominate possession.
"It's all about us really."
The 20-year-old has only recently returned to United's first team squad following a lengthy injury layoff.
Roberts had fluid drained from his knee last May and failed to make the United bench until last month. The forward, though, is biding his time as he waits for his first start of the season following a frustrating spell on the sidelines.
"Obviously coming on and getting some minutes is great," he admitted.
"It's been a long summer. I'm just glad to be back and hopefully working my way into the team and help the team get up the table."