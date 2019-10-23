'I enjoyed my time there but the focus is on trying to win' - Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk on Saturday's visit of Leeds United
Garry Monk sees a win over his former club Leeds United as the perfect end to a tough week for his Sheffield Wednesday side.
Since his appointment in September, Monk has guided the Owls to four wins and two draws from eight games in charge.
Going into the weekend's meeting Wednesday are tucked in behind Leeds at the top end of the Championship, a point behind their second-placed visitors.
Speaking last night after a 1-0 win at home to Stoke City, Monk admitted he was relishing the opportunity to finish the week with a Yorkshire derby.
"It's great, brilliant," he said.
"What a tough week we've had and we want to try and finish the week well. Leeds were fantastic last season and were unlucky to miss out as they did. I've said it many times, I'm proud of the work I did there. I enjoyed my time there but the focus is on trying to win."
Monk expects Hillsborough to be rocking on Saturday for the early kick-off, with a large contingent of travelling Whites making the short trip to South Yorkshire.
He has called on Owls fans to show their backing for his team: "It's a tough game but is one we can really look forward to.
"We need all our fans behind us here, it's going to be a big atmosphere and they'll bring a lot of fans as well, it's going to be a fantastic atmosphere
"It's a game, it's three points and we want to try and finish the week positively."
Monk had 53 games in charge of Leeds during his single season at Elland Road, winning 25 and drawing 11, steering United to a seventh place finish in the Championship.
He walked out on the club in May 2017, two days after Andrea Radrizzani completed a takeover of Leeds United.
A club statement said Radrizzani's intention was to take up the option to extend Monk's contract for a further 12 months, before the 'shock' resignation.
Last season Monk's Birmimgham City did the double over Leeds.