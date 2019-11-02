How you reacted to the Leeds United centenary mural near Elland Road

The painting stretched across two end terrace houses on Tilbury Mount, next to the M621 bridge, which is on one of the main routes to the ground on match days.

The stunning tribute to the Whites was completed by artist and lifelong Leeds fan, Shane Green, from Otley.

It took him five days to finish and he said it was a 'gift to the fans and to Hunslet'.

A young Leeds fan takes in the mural (Photo: Gary Longbottom).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the city, with scores of fans praising it on the Yorkshire Evening Post's Facebook page.

Steve Greenwood said: "I think this looks amazing. I grew up in Holbeck and must have walked over ‘curly’ bridge a thousand times!"

Kenneth Charlesworth said: "Looks great to me. l park outside the United bar and see it all the time."

Terry Rhodes added: "Didn’t know Banksy was a Leeds fan."

The mural took five days to finish (Photo: Gary Longbottom).

Referring to Leeds Residents Against Graffiti, who painted over smaller murals by the 'Burley Banksy' earlier this year, Peter Cresswell said: "Wonder if the killjoys will try to paint over this like they did the other murals this year. They better bring a stepladder!"

Not everyone is a fan of the mural, however.

Rodney Thewlis said: "I object - hopefully the council will have it removed it's an eyesore."

Phil Stagg said: "Not everyone in Holbeck is a football fan and why should we have our houses scrawled across to please people that don't even live here!! I and quite a few of my neighbours are very angry about this and will be complaining to the Council to have it removed."

It seems as though most of the community is on side, though.

When Mr Green was painting it neighbours rallied around in support, offering him cups of tea to keep him warm and stopping their cars to take photos.

Shane added: "Being a lifelong Leeds fan, I wanted to do something to celebrate the legacy of the centenary.

"I'm not making any money from this. The scaffolding was free, the paint was free and I've given my time for free.