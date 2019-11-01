Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty)

How Leeds United could line up against QPR if injuries hit Marcelo Bielsa's squad

Leeds United welcome Queens Park Rangers to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how could Marcelo Bielsa's men line up for the clash?

By Joe Urquhart
Friday, 1st November 2019, 9:44 am
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 10:01 am

Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton have all been passed fit but there are major doubts over the fitness of Patrick Bamford, Gjanni Alioski and Barry Douglas with Adam Forshaw ruled out. The Rs usually opt for one up front, which means Bielsa is likely to stick with his favoured 4-1-4-1 formation. Here's how the Whites could line up at Elland Road...

1. Kiko Casilla

Goalkeeper - Bielsa's number one.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Luke Ayling

Right Back - Has made a good enough transition back into the team after injury. Though Leeds do miss Dallas' forward play from this position.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Stuart Dallas

Left Back - Mr Versatile. Started the season on fire at right back but moved into midfield due to injuries. If Alioski and Douglas don't make it, a switch to the left side of defence is expected.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Liam Cooper

Centre Back - Had to settle for the bench last week but after Under-23s minutes on Monday we fully expect captain Cooper to come back into the fold.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3