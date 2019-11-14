The greatest Leeds United starting XI to play for England - based on numbers of caps

The greatest Leeds United starting XI to represent England - based on numbers of caps

England face Montenegro this evening hoping to secure their Euro 2020 qualification. That got us thinking - what is Leeds United's best Three Lions XI based on international caps?

Thursday, 14th November 2019
We've hunted through the history books to see which players represented England the most times whilst at Elland Road and created an all-time starting XI in a 4-4-2 formation. Scroll and click through the players to discover who makes the 11...

1. Nigel Martyn

England caps whilst at Leeds: 20 | Time at Elland Road: 1996-2003.

2. Paul Madeley

England caps whilst at Leeds: 24 | Time at Elland Road: 1963-1980

3. Jack Charlton

England caps whilst at Leeds: 35 | Time at Elland Road: 1952-1973

4. Danny Mills

England caps whilst at Leeds: 19 | Time at Elland Road: 1999-2004

