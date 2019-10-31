Giant two-floor Leeds United superstore opens at White Rose Centre this weekend

The White Rose shopping centre

The store - the club's fifth in Leeds - will be across two floors and 7,500 sq ft, making it the largest official club shop apart from Elland Road.

Doors will open for the first time this Sunday 3rd November at 11am and we will be joined by first-team players and Leeds' very own IBF Featherweight World Champion, Josh Warrington, for the official opening.

There will also be face painters, club mascot Lucas the Kop Cat and live music to entertain all the family and we are advising all fans to arrive early.

Luke Ayling

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground level of the new store will be packed with a wide range of Leeds United merchandise including the home, away and the new light blue replica shirts, as well as a great collection of branded men’s fashion and training wear. On the first floor there will be dedicated sections for kids and ladies fashion plus a comprehensive range of gifts and souvenirs to choose from.

An exciting new addition to the retail offer is a state of the art gift personalisation service, allowing fans to customise a range of souvenirs to their choosing, allowing bespoke gifts and souvenirs to be created for friends and family members.

In-store kit personalisation for back of shirt name and number printing is also available and there are ample changing room facilities on both levels of the new store.

Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United, said: “We are delighted to be opening our newest retail store at the White Rose Centre as we continue to make Leeds United’s retail offering more widely available for fans right across the city.

"We have invested heavily in our retail infrastructure and have developed strong collections of non-technical products for all of our fans to wear and enjoy with pride. The new store is in a fantastic, easy to access location and we believe it will be extremely popular with our fans.”