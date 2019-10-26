Garry Monk 'slightly disappointed' Yorkshire derby with Leeds United didn't bring three points for Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk felt if any side deserved to win it was his side (Pic: Getty)

His Owls and his former employer both hit the woodwork and were denied by top class goalkeeping, but he felt Wednesday were firmly on top in the second half.

"I feel proud of that performance.

"Overall it's a really good advert for a Championship, two teams going at it in those conditions.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If any team was going to win that game I think we deserved it, especially second half, we had the most offensive actions in the game.

"You won't often see Leeds under that pressure, it was them scrambling towards the end, I thought we were dominant towards the end.

"We dominated defensively and created the most offensive actions in the game.

"We're slightly disappointed we didn't win it against a very good side."

Monk said he was unable to comment on one of the major second half talking points - Joey Pelupessy going down after apparently being caught by Eddie Nketiah's elbow - but he had been made aware of it.

What concerned him was referee Tim Robinson allowing play and a Leeds United attack to progress before eventually blowing up and allowing Pelupessy to receive treatment once Wednesday had possession.

"I've been told [about] this.

"They've got a lot of people in their technical area, I couldn't see up their line.

"The thing I was more annoyed about was they were allowed to play on, with a head injury, and get the ball into our box.

"Then when we got the ball to go on the attack, play was stopped.

"I've been told it was quite a nasty one."

The Wednesday boss, who spent a single season in charge of United, was delighted with the performance levels of his players, who each strove for their 'maximum' against a side expected to contend for promotion.

"Everyone has their own way and Leeds are a good team, they're obviously coached well, difficult team to play against.

"You can set up in certain ways to nullify them but they're still going to have opportunities, that's the way they are.

"Overall we dominated the game defensively and offensively.

"To do that against Leeds was really pleasing for me, to see the players pushing that standard.