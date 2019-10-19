Freedom of Leeds is 'unbelievable' says Leeds United Revie boy Johnny Giles, but it's about time

Johnny Giles spoke of his love for the club at the centenary ball at Elland Road on Thursday

Giles moved to Leeds United from Manchester United in 1963, having not got along with manager Matt Busby, and formed part of Revie’s midfield alongside captain Billy Bremner.

Over 500 appearances and a dozen years later, the Irishman departed Elland Road for a player-manager role at West Bromwich Albion with two First Division winner’s medals, an FA Cup winner’s medal, a League Cup winner’s medal and two Fairs Cup winner’s medals and a place firmly cemented in Leeds United history.

On Thursday he, Revie and all of his team-mates from the 1967 to 1974 era were afforded the Freedom of the City at a reception at Leeds Civic Hall.

Later, at the club’s black tie centenary ball, Giles gave his reaction to the news, which was kept secret from the recipients until an announcement by Cllr Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council and a lifelong Whites supporter.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said it had been proposed ‘in recognition and high appreciation of the honour and distinction brought to the city by their outstanding sporting achievements, and for their lasting legacy to Leeds United Football Club.’

“It’s unbelievable,” said Giles.

The 78-year-old, whose former team-mates Eddie Gray, Trevor Cherry, Terry Cooper, Joe Jordan and Gordon McQueen were present to accept the honour on behalf of the squad, feels it is not only a fitting tribute for what Revie did for the city, but an overdue recognition.

“It’s for all Don’s squad. It’s not for one or two individuals. It’s for what Don did. I have to say about time, because what Don did for this city was incredible.

“In football terms he put the city on the map. That’s a huge thing. We went to play in Europe and it was ‘they’re from Leeds United’ and that’s what happened.

“It’s a great legacy for Don that the chief of the city has acknowledged what he did at that particular time to give the freedom of the city to all that played in his team.

“I find it absolutely brilliant and I’m sure all the other lads do.”

The other lads, the men he shared an Elland Road dressing room with for a huge chunk of his playing career, are still dear to his heart and he relished an opportunity to get together once again and reminisce about what truly were the good old days for Leeds United.

"I was with Leeds for twelve years. I think when you're in a situation like that and you were playing in Europe and mostly behind the iron curtain. You had to stick together. It was a bit like being in the army.