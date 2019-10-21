Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira subjected to racist abuse in Italy
Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has spoken out after being subjected to racist abuse in Serie A action this weekend.
The 21-year-old was targeted by the away support at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium as hosts Sampdoria played out a 0-0 draw with Roma on Sunday in top flight action.
Vieira, who left Leeds United over a season ago, was spotted supporting United last month as he joined visiting supporters at Oakwell for the 2-0 victory over Barnsley.
Reports claim Monkey chants could be heard throughout the fixture, with Roma later tweeting an apology after the incident.
"I heard it but I don't want to talk about it," Vieira told Italian TV. "This happens too often, it shouldn't be this way."
A statement from Roma said: "AS Roma would like to apologise to Ronaldo Vieira for the racist boos he was subjected to.
"Roma does not tolerate racism of any kind and the club will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder."