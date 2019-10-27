Eddie Nketiah on Patrick Bamford battle and Leeds United’s Hillsborough draw

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in action.

The 20-year-old Arsenal loanee has scored five goals in 12 appearances for the club since joining on a season-long loan in the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa has opted to select Patrick Bamford as his lone striker in league action so far this term.

Nketiah was once again brought on at half-time in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite failing to break the deadlock in the Yorkshire derby, he says all he can do is continue to work hard and await his chance at Elland Road.

“It was nice to get on,” Nketiah said.

”The team were obviously drawing so I just tried to add a bit of life and energy to the attack and obviously do my thing and I think we managed to create a couple of chances.

"The keeper saved mine and Jack had a couple of chances.

"Overall I think it was a positive second half and obviously they are a difficult team so to come away with a draw is not a bad result."

Asked about his battle with Bamford, he said: “Obviously it's the manager's decision but all I can do is keep working hard and put forward my place to play.

“If I play ten minutes or five minutes or 15 I will always try and help the team and add something positive.