Eddie Nketiah intent on pressing his claims with Arsenal happy with Leeds United loan deal

WORKING HARD: Leeds United's Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah, right, pictured tussling with Dominic Iorfa in Saturday's goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

England under-21s striker Nketiah is still awaiting his first Whites league start 12 weeks after joining Leeds on a season-long loan after the Whites beat a host of clubs to land the 20-year-old's services.

The YEP understands that Nketiah's parent club Arsenal remain hopeful that Leeds will prove the perfect place for the young striker's development and that there are no plans to recall the forward from Elland Road.

Despite scoring three times in nine league outings from the bench, Nketiah again had to settle for a place amongst the substitutes for Saturday's clash at Sheffield Wednesday as Patrick Bamford was again selected by head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the lone striker role.

Bamford has started all of United's league games so far this season as the sole striker with the 26-year-old netting four goals in United's first five games but having now gone nine fixtures without scoring.

After being denied a first goal since August by a fine Keiren Westwood save in Saturday's clash at Hillsborough, Bamford was taken off for Nketiah during the half-time break.

Nketiah himself was denied by Westwood in the second half and the Arsenal loanee also set up a fine chance for Jack Harrison which was cleared off the line as part of a goalless draw.

And Nketiah says he will continue to strive to make a positive impact whether he is called for from the bench or even handed his first Leeds United league start.

The third-placed Whites return to action with Saturday's Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers.

"Obviously it's the manager's decision but all I can do is keep working hard and put forward my case to play," said Nketiah.

"If I play ten minutes or five minutes or 15, I will always try and help the team and add something positive."

Reflecting on his second half outing at Hillsborough, Nketiah said: "It was nice to get on. The team were obviously drawing so I just tried to add a bit of life and energy to to the attack and obviously do my thing and I think we managed to create a couple.

"The keeper saved mine and Jack had a couple of chances.