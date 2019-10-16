Eddie Nketiah "disappointed" over lack of Leeds United game time under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah. (Getty)

The Arsenal academy product joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal in the summer with United beating strong interest from a number of clubs for the forward.

Nketiah, though, has been limited to just 162 minutes in the Championship this season and is yet to start a league clash having made seven substitute appearances with striker Patrick Bamford the preferred choice.

The 20-year-old sent another timely message to his head coach on Tuesday night by bagging a hat-trick for England's Under-21s in a 5-1 demolition of Austria, moving his tally to 10 goals in 13 appearances for club and country this season across all competitions.

Nketiah couldn't hide his disappointment at a lack of match action following the Young Lions victory, saying: "From my point of view, I feel like I've done everything I can to warrant a start and all I can do is continue to apply that pressure by putting in good performances when I come with England and when I play for Leeds, working hard.

"I went there to play matches and to develop so hopefully in the coming weeks I'll get the opportunities to show why I can be in the team week in, week out.

"It's been disappointing for me not to start in the league, I went there to play games and get games.

"It's still early times. I think every time I've come on a done well and shown why I think I should be playing.

"I think tonight was a good statement and a good way for me to put across a performance and hopefully I'll be starting in the next run of games.

"I'm always learning and when I come away here or back at Leeds, it's a new environment, I feel like I am learning a lot.

"I think I'll learn even more by playing, times like this is good for me to come away and get game time here.

"I'm looking to push on. I went there to play and I think I believe I'm good enough to be playing in the team. I want to kick on when I get back and hopefully get a run of games."

He also told Sky Sports after the game: "I am really just trying to do as much as I can.

"Obviously, I will never be happy with being on the bench. I want to play. I pride myself on being in the team. I think I am good enough to be in the team.

"All I can do is put in the performances that I do. When I come on [to] try and contribute and I think with the chances I have had, I have done really well.

"In the two games I have [started], I have scored. I always try and help the team when I come on.

"I feel like going away with England is always a great opportunity for me to continue to put a case forward and show myself.

"It's a great platform and I'm grateful to be here. I just want to continue to do well at this level and for Leeds."

Asked about Nketiah's lack of game time in the Championship, England boss Aidy Boothroyd said: "He gets his minutes with us and I'm sure he'll do well at his club team.