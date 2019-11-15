Dirty Leeds United? Here's where the Whites rank among the 'dirtiest' teams in the country over the last 10 years
Leeds United are often referred to as Dirty Leeds - but are the Whites really THAT dirty?
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:56 pm
A new study from the Daily Mirror has analysed every Football League club's disciplinary record over the last decade to discover the 'dirtiest' teams. Spoiler alert: Leeds are in the top 15 - but where do they rank overall? Click and scroll through the pages to find out.