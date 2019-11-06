Dean Henderson reveals he turned down Leeds United move in favour of Sheffield United

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Getty)

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has revealed he turned down the chance to join the Whites in favour of the Blades last season.

The 22-year-old made the move to Bramall Lane on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Henderson featured in every league outing for Chris Wilder's men as they secured promotion from the Championship ahead of Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The young stopper has once again linked up with the Blades for their assault on the top flight this term, with Henderson now revealing he was on the verge of an Elland Road move before a phone call intervened.

"Every club in the Championship was after me at the time," Dean told the Blades website.

"I'd been down to Leeds, and it looked as though I was signing there.

"Bristol City were very keen as well, and then my agent rang me and said that Sheffield United had been on the back burner.

"I said to him 'Why haven't you told me?', because I really wanted to go there.

"The gaffer rang me, we spoke on the phone for an hour, and to be honest I was walking there before I even put the phone down.

"I was just buzzing to come to Bramall Lane. It has been the best decision of my career so far.