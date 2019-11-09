David Prutton: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford left with familiar feeling following Eddie Nketiah injury

STILL WAITING: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford narrowly fails to convert a cross in last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers. Picture by Simon Hulme.

But that was the case last season when it was a tussle between Bamford and Kemar Roofe, when the latter was out through injury.

It’s heartening if you are Eddie listening to Marcelo Bielsa saying that he was going to make his first league start for Leeds in the game against Queens Park Rangers, until he picked up his injury in training the day before.

I don’t think the reliance on Patrick to score goals is anything particularly new to him.

He understands the pressure that comes with that and when it’s good, it’s great, and when it’s not so good, he has just got to batten down the hatches and get on with his game.

Patrick has now gone 10 games without scoring and I know he took to social media saying ‘it’s coming’ after seeing his header against QPR ruled offside.

I think for any striker that you come across that has either had a fallow period or is in the middle of one, it’s quite obviously going to be the only thing you talk about and the only thing you think about.

It sounds daft but the only way you get through it is by trying not to make a big deal about it, depending on who the player is.

Some would take it on the chin and say ‘bring it on, I will stand there in the firing line.’

Patrick seems a little bit quieter about it but kudos for him for actually talking about it on social media.

But the only way you silence people that are being negative about you is by scoring goals.

Leeds fans are very patient with the people that they know and love.

There have been some naysayers, though the majority seem to be on his side so, hopefully, that goodwill spur him on.

As is the case with any striker, he is at the mercy of the opportunities being afforded to him but it’s slightly different with Patrick because he has had some good opportunities where you would expect him to score.

But confidence can be brittle for a striker and the only way you get that confidence back is by scoring goals.

But if there’s a worry about the lack of goals at Leeds then the answer to that is that the goals have got to be spread around the team.

Yes, it’s great if your striker gets 20 or 25 goals but if they don’t you have got to make sure that others step up.

Could Leeds be more of a threat from set-pieces? They have got players that can deliver a ball and players with the technical ability to set up opportunities.

After that it’s whether the players in the box can finish them.

There is obvious focus on a striker who has not scored in 10 games but goals have got to be spread around the team if you want to win promotion.

Leeds now take on six teams in the bottom half in their next seven games and it’s extremely important that they get as close to maximum points as possible, but it won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination.

You have got Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Reading then Middlesbrough and then Huddersfield, who have been in fantastic form. Who knows what they are going to be like in December?

Then there is Hull City and we all know that they can upset teams.

Blackburn are at Elland Road today. They beat Sheffield Wednesday last time out but before that it was no win in six.

I’m not saying they have been streaky but they started the season with two defeats and followed it up with three wins, so there is an element of finding their feet at this level and I think Leeds have got to be very wary.

Blackburn have got players that can cause problems and Bradley Dack is the kind of man that you get drawn towards.

But with Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong, Lewis Houltby and Stewart Downing in behind, they have got players there that can hurt Leeds so by no means can Marcelo Bielsa approach it lightly – not that Bielsa would ever do that.

It’s just the age old question with this Leeds United team – can they turn possession into penetration and see off teams?