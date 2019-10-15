Brighton reportedly determined to keep Ben White, Graham Potter happy with defender's Leeds United loan stint
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter believes that in Leeds United they found an ideal temporary home for defender Ben White.
The Albion manager has addressed the centre-half's situation briefly with the local press, explaining that he feels a stint at Elland Road, under the tutelage of Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa, will stand the 22-year-old in good stead.
“Ben White at Leeds has a great opportunity to work with Bielsa and compete in the Championship in front of a big and hostile crowd, so good for him," said Potter.
White's impressive early season form is something Leeds United's hierarchy were very confident he could produce, yet it has led to inevitable speculation - Liverpool are one club to have already been linked with a big-money bid for his services.
Brighton are reportedly not interested in selling, but their resolve is yet to be tested with any offers.
The way in which he has settled into life in the Championship, having never before competed at that level, has endeared him to Whites fans and made him a player they would dearly love to keep beyond this season.
Ex Leeds defender Ben Parker said last week he could see White at Elland Road for the next decade, so impressed has he been with the Brighton loanee.
The partnership struck up between White and club captain Liam Cooper has helped give Leeds a solid defensive platform and Marcelo Bielsa's men have shipped just seven goals in the 11 Championship games White has played.
White leads the division for interceptions made per 90 minutes and is in the Championship top 20 for passing accuracy, with 87.1 per cent of his passes finding a team-mate.