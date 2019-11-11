Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

BBC man hails 'phenomenal' Leeds United star, West Brom ace confronts fan, Bristol City chief commends 'star in the making' - Championship winners and losers

There was movement at the top and bottom of the Championship as the league table remains tighter than ever heading into the international break.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 11th November 2019, 10:59 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:23 am

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled from Leeds United and their rivals this weekend.

1. L: Barnsley hierarchy

Barnsley have been managerless for a month now and slipped to the bottom spot after losing to Stoke. Caretaker boss Adam Murray has called on the board to make a decision - providing clarity for the players.

2. W: Michael ONeill (Stoke City)

ONeill, on his debut, masterminded a 4-2 win over Barnsley in a big relegation six-pointer. The odds on the Potters being relegated have dropped massively. Oh, and Sam Clucas scored from the halfway line.

3. L: Julian Jeanvier (Brentford)

With his team leading 3-0, Jeanvier stupidly got himself dismissed during the aftermath of a challenge which required Joe Gelhardt to be stretched off. He was taken to hospital but thankfully was released soon after.

4. W: Preston North End

Preston stayed second in the Championship - beating a Huddersfield Town side who went into the afternoon six games unbeaten. "If you look at what the lads give me on the pitch, there is no way I could leave that, said Neil.

