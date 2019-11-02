Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah out of Leeds United clash with Queens Park Rangers with lower abdomen injury
Leeds United's Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah will miss this afternoon's Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers through injury.
The striker, who was thought to be in line for a starting place for today's Elland Road game, first complained of a lower abdomen problem yesterday afternoon at the end of a training session.
Nketiah was taken to hospital for scans and the extent of the injury is not yet known.
The 20-year-old has scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Whites, but is yet to start a league game.
His goalscoring contribution in cameo appearances has led to calls for him to start, either alongside Patrick Bamford or instead of the former Middlesbrough man.
A doubt over Bamford (ankle) in the week meant Nketiah was expected to fill the lone striker role in this afternoon's starting line-up.